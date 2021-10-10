Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

HST opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 738,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 62,687 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 155,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,801,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,240,000 after buying an additional 491,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,839 shares during the last quarter.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.