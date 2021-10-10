Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 77,969 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,969 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Discovery were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

