Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its position in Carvana by 460.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 76,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,699,000 after acquiring an additional 97,343 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Carvana by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,624,000 after acquiring an additional 397,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.35.

CVNA stock opened at $282.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.39 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.72. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.24 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.15, for a total value of $628,782.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,702.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.06, for a total value of $19,083,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,157 shares of company stock worth $296,420,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.