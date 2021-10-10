Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 180,431 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 327.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,431 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $48,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $33.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $37.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.