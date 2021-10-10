Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 1,097.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,375 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.13. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. ING Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.