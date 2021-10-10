Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $6.30 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288,227 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in KeyCorp by 111.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

