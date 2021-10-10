Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $6.68 Million Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $121.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.41. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

