Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $6.97 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 217,817 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,968,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 39.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 94,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 26,628 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 129,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 36.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 51,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BEN opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

