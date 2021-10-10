Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) PT Raised to $80.00

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 42.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $138.04 on Friday. Quidel has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $288.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.63.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quidel will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Quidel in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 58.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 213.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

