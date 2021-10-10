Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $136.21, but opened at $144.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Quidel shares last traded at $142.00, with a volume of 8,776 shares traded.

QDEL has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Quidel by 61.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Quidel by 93.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Quidel by 22.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 128.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 26.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.63.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

About Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.