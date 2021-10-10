Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $136.21, but opened at $144.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Quidel shares last traded at $142.00, with a volume of 8,776 shares traded.
QDEL has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.63.
Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.
About Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)
Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.
