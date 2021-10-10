Rate3 (RTE) Trading Up 30.7% Over Last 7 Days

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rate3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $553,101.87 and $129,664.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00048371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.96 or 0.00222582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00012041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00099641 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

RTE is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

