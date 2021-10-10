Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $5,952.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00067459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00136602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00087662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,971.20 or 0.99958634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.15 or 0.06439170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

