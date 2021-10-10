Raymond James Downgrades Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Outperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has $47.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

