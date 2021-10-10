Raymond James Raises PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$19.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$17.75 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSK. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$14.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.20.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PSK opened at C$15.14 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$7.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.