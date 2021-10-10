RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, Stephens downgraded RBB Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBB Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.88.

RBB stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

In other news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $23,212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 53.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 99,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

