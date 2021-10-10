ReapChain Hits One Day Volume of $351,318.00 (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, ReapChain has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges. ReapChain has a market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $351,318.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00048606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.05 or 0.00224375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00012135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00099894 BTC.

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

