Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Position Increased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 932.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,339 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $98.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.54. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

