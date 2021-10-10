Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Red River Bancshares stock opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.97. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $65.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.53.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.31%.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,465.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

