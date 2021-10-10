Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $70.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.59.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 172.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 48,135 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 220,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Regency Centers by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

