Relx (LON:REL) PT Raised to GBX 2,500 at Barclays

Relx (LON:REL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($27.89) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,248.45 ($29.38).

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,146 ($28.04) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £41.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a one year high of GBX 2,246 ($29.34). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,172.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,007.03.

In other Relx news, insider Paul Walker bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

