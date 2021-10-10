Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.15.

REMYY stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.20.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

