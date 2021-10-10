Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 645

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 645 ($8.43) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RTO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 607 ($7.93) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 607.43 ($7.94).

RTO stock opened at GBX 586.60 ($7.66) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 311.45 ($4.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 619.80 ($8.10). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 581.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 855.98. The stock has a market cap of £10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 50.72%.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 77,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total transaction of £431,603.20 ($563,892.34). Also, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.62), for a total transaction of £50,767.64 ($66,328.25).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

