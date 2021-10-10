Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.22

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 1133170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

RPTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

The stock has a market cap of $759.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 58,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $1,948,623.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 25,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $858,526.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,546 shares of company stock valued at $5,927,459 in the last three months. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

