Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) PT Raised to $19.00

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $591.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $183.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 26,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 360,068 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 151.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 74.5% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 284,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 121,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 6.7% during the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

