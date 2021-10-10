Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 36,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 193,930 shares.The stock last traded at $18.68 and had previously closed at $19.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 54,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $591.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

