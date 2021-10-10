Reviewing Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) & NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC)

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hill-Rom and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill-Rom $2.88 billion 3.46 $223.00 million $5.53 27.36 NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hill-Rom has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Hill-Rom and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill-Rom 8.12% 21.74% 8.41% NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Hill-Rom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hill-Rom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hill-Rom and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill-Rom 0 5 1 0 2.17 NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hill-Rom presently has a consensus target price of $141.80, suggesting a potential downside of 6.27%. Given Hill-Rom’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hill-Rom is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Summary

Hill-Rom beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions. The Front Line Care segment offers respiratory care products and sells medical diagnostic equipment and a diversified portfolio of devices. The Surgical Solutions segment supplies surgical products including tables, lights, pendants, positioning devices, various other surgical products and accessories. The company was founded by William A. Hillenbrand on August 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for cEEG and sEEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from brain related disorders. The company was founded on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

