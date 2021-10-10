Reviewing Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) & LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and LogicBio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma N/A -44.41% -41.78% LogicBio Therapeutics -1,307.95% -78.18% -52.10%

Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oyster Point Pharma and LogicBio Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

LogicBio Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 338.82%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than Oyster Point Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.1% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and LogicBio Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$70.52 million ($2.92) -3.78 LogicBio Therapeutics $3.45 million 36.91 -$32.62 million ($1.29) -3.06

LogicBio Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Oyster Point Pharma. Oyster Point Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicBio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics beats Oyster Point Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratopathy. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination. Its pipeline include LB-001, LB-301, LB-201, and LB-101. The company was founded by Mark A. Kay, Leszek Lisowski, and Adi Barzel in August 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

