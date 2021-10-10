RGM Capital LLC Acquires 216,668 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,227,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,668 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone OnDemand comprises 7.7% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned 4.83% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $166,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,373,000 after acquiring an additional 49,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,375,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,854,000 after acquiring an additional 50,901 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSOD opened at $57.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.51 and a beta of 1.30. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.62 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $228,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $219,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,142 shares of company stock worth $2,169,356. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone OnDemand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

