RGM Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,956 shares during the period. SailPoint Technologies comprises approximately 4.3% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $92,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $86,000.

Shares of SAIL opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.70 and a beta of 1.86.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $72,181.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $103,013.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,266 shares of company stock worth $4,003,298 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

