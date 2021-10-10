Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 605.14 ($7.91).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rightmove to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rightmove from GBX 589 ($7.70) to GBX 601 ($7.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

RMV stock opened at GBX 670.40 ($8.76) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 710.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 654.61. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 767.80 ($10.03). The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The firm has a market cap of £5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 38.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

