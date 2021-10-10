Robust Token Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $37.44 or 0.00068197 BTC on major exchanges. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $44,660.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Robust Token has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065529 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00134979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00086551 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,919.44 or 1.00033787 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.93 or 0.06456969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,637 coins and its circulating supply is 39,637 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

