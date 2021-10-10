Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Redburn Partners raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

