Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Stock analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 10th.
Shares of NYSEMKT:BIOX opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $542.57 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.
