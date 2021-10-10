Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Stock analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSEMKT:BIOX opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $542.57 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

