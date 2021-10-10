Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

ROVR has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Rover Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.16% of Rover Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

