Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Investec raised Close Brothers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average of $44.91. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $53.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.