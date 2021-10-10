Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for PageGroup (OTC:MPGPY)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of PageGroup (OTC:MPGPY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PageGroup stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.8599 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

