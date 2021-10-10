Royale Finance (ROYA) Reaches One Day Volume of $213,910.00

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $938,370.94 and $213,910.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00131397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00084070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,413.69 or 1.00077680 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.52 or 0.06267786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

