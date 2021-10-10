Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.
RUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.00.
Shares of RUS opened at C$32.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$17.34 and a 12 month high of C$37.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29.
In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.65, for a total transaction of C$346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,465,000. Also, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,811.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,508 shares of company stock worth $1,105,186.
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.