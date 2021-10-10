Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

RUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.00.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of RUS opened at C$32.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$17.34 and a 12 month high of C$37.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$979.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 2.3499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.65, for a total transaction of C$346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,465,000. Also, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,811.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,508 shares of company stock worth $1,105,186.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.