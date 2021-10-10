Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Up 21.2% This Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $3.24 million and $10,533.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0987 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,869.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,537.03 or 0.06446296 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.03 or 0.00326291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $606.44 or 0.01105250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00099824 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.23 or 0.00507077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.22 or 0.00348500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.53 or 0.00325371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

