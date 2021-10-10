S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Price Target Raised to GBX 800

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 710 ($9.28).

SFOR opened at GBX 778 ($10.16) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. S4 Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 364 ($4.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 878 ($11.47). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 776.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 654.12.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Paul Roy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90), for a total value of £834,000 ($1,089,626.34).

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

