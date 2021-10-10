Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $8.77 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. Analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,523,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 104.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 94,506 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 54,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

