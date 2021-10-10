Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

