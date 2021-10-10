Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Down to $28.77

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.77, but opened at $28.05. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 1,130 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $948.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. Scholar Rock’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $392,345. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 312.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 266,841 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 109,757.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 325.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 132,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,299,000 after acquiring an additional 433,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 208.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 150,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 101,706 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

