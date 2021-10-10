Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHNWF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schroders from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41. Schroders has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

