Scotiabank Trims Linamar (TSE:LNR) Target Price to C$95.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$99.00 target price on shares of Linamar in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Linamar from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

LNR opened at C$67.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$73.75. Linamar has a 12-month low of C$42.99 and a 12-month high of C$91.98. The firm has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.70.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Linamar will post 8.3100008 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.54%.

In other news, insider Elaine Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.44, for a total transaction of C$152,114.13.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

