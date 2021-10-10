Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 3,140.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ST. UBS Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $57.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

