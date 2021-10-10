Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average is $57.86. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ST. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

