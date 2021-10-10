ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 640,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 93,262 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 2.0% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $351,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in ServiceNow by 92.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $1,297,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in ServiceNow by 103.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,283 shares of company stock worth $18,531,328. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $617.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $625.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.52. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $681.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.22, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $651.84.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

