Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 15,364 GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after buying an additional 2,149,030 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the period. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.