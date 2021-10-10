Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 69,020 Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 69,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLNE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $8.67 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLNE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

